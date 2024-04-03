'Yellowstone' Star Mo Brings Plenty's Missing Nephew Wanted by Police For Alleged Domestic Violence

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's nephew Cole is still missing. However, now, it appears the young actor is wanted by the police due to alleged domestic violence.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department officially lists Cole as a suspect in a domestic dispute. They're asking for information in his arrest. In a statement, authorities said they had probable cause to arrest Cole

"Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived," the statement read. Authorities didn't go into more details on what Cole allegedly did. "This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim."

Cole's family has reported him missing. The Yellowstone star is asking for information on his nephew. In a Facebook post, Cole's father shared info on his son. His father wrote, "If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning. He hasn't messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him. He drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen leaving out of Lawrence Kansas South on 59. Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone."

'Yellowstone' Star's Nephew Is Missing

Meanwhile, Cole's manager and publicist Michelle Shining Elk also said they haven't been able to locate the missing actor. She told CNN, "Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole; his disappearance without informing anyone of his whereabouts is not characteristic of him and is deeply concerning."

"Moreover, speculation, notwithstanding, does not support the idea that Cole is on the run, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded claims. We must allow the legal system to determine truth and justice — assigning guilt because someone is missing is not the due process to which each of us has a right," she added. "As we intensify our search for Cole, we hope that law enforcement — the Lawrence Police Department and surrounding agencies — devotes the same effort and resources to locating a missing person as they do apprehending a suspect. Cole deserves no less."

Cole Brings Plenty followed his uncle's footsteps and became an actor. He's appeared in Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger as well as 1923.