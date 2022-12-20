If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.

Boasting potentially the most star-studded cast of any Yellowstone series to date, 1923 features Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, brother of James (Tim McGraw's character in 1883), who is currently running the ranch. While the series films in Montana as did its predecessors, this is the first time Sheridan went global with his filming locations. With the story taking place after WWI, he took the cast and crew overseas to really bring to life certain storylines of new Dutton characters we'll meet in season 1.

Here's an overview of all of the filming locations you can expect to see throughout 1923.

South Africa

Spencer Dutton, an interesting addition to the Dutton family tree we'll learn more about, is living overseas after serving in WWI. In the first episode, we'll get to see him in South Africa, where he's been working after the war.

Tanzania

More Spencer Dutton footage was captured in Tanzania during his travels abroad. The premiere sees him taking a train to a new destination, and really filming on-site in these countries helps bring his unique storyline to life in a particularly affective way.

Malta

Apparently, Sheridan also traveled to Malta to capture specific scenes for 1923's first season.

Butte, Montana

The majority of filming for the series takes place in Montana -- specifically, in the town of Butte. It's easy to see why this proved to be the ideal spot. Although the entire city and Uptown Butte area have been repainted to give a classic, rustic vibe, several locations in particular have been reserved specifically for filming 1923.

One such building that the production has rented out seemingly indefinitely is the Butte Civic Center. The 1923 crew set up a multitude of sets inside the 7,500-seat arena, which has stood since 1952. It's an important landmark in Butte and a spot where many of the locals spend a great deal of time. According to NBC Montana, the building is closed off to the public until January 2023, but that could end up being longer should 1923 continue.

Paramount Productions also set up shop at the KMBF Radio Station in Carpenters Hall in Butte, which was transformed to better fit the overall look and feel of the prequel. The changes meant a complete renovation for the radio station's second floor, which the staff was more than happy to accommodate.

Additional Montana filming locations include Pony, Whitehall, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Park City, Valier, Hamilton and Dillon, according to IMDB.

