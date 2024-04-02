Yellowstone Star Mo Brings Plenty's Nephew Cole Has Been Missing Since Easter

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty and his family are in an urgent quest to find his nephew Cole. Cole Brings Plenty has been missing since early Easter morning.

Taking to social media, Cole's father asked his friends and followers to be on the look out for him. According to family, Cole hasn't been seen since early hours of Easter Sunday. He reportedly drives a white Ford Explorer. So far, Cole hasn't responded to any calls from his family to check in on him.

His father wrote, "If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him. He drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen leaving out of Lawrence Kansas South on 59. Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone."

Cole has followed in the footsteps of his famous uncle. He appeared in both The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier. Viewers may also recognize Cole from the Yellowstone spinoff 1923. Cole appeared in several episodes of the show. More details haven't been revealed, but the family reportedly filed a missing person's report.

'Yellowstone' Star Reaches Out to Fans

Brings Plenty's Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser also used his platform to flag Cole's disappearance. He shared a post with his followers asking for them to be on the lookout. Hauser shared an image of Cole with the caption, "My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

So far no one has seen him. However, several Yellowstone fans sent their thoughts and prayers, hoping the actor is found safe.

One person wrote, "?he is found, alive and well, and given time to get through whatever his fears or anger have been about. Such a hard and worrisome time for all." Another wrote, "Praying he is found and comes home. Praying whatever he was facing that made him leave he is able work out. In Jesus name."

Another expressed confusion on whether he was found. They wrote, "has he been found? Several people are posting that he has. I don't see anything media wise stating that! Nor has his father confirmed this info!" So far the family has not confirmed they found the actor.