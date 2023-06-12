Luke Grimes plays a real-life cowboy in Paramount's Yellowstone, and in the latest song to come from the newly christened country singer, he's running away from love -- like a classic outlaw does.

The lonesome tune "Hold On" finds Grimes singing from a perspective of a man who is actively avoiding falling in love. He issues a warning to his potential lover in the first verse, saying he's always one to "leave before the curtain hits the floorboard." In the chorus, he's so desperate to escape the perils of love that he wishes to change his name or make his love interest be the one to walk away so he doesn't have to fall for her.

"Wish that I could not go crazy / Wish that I could make you hate me / Maybe I should change my name and run / So I don't have to hold on," he sings.

These solemn lyrics are paired with relaxed instrumentals and hints of steel guitar, which only adds to the solitary journey Grimes is on in the tune.

The actor-turned-singer also released a music video featuring clips from another kind of journey: his own travels playing shows across the country. Sepia-toned scenes of the singer performing onstage as well as the snow-capped view outside his bus window certainly fit in with the longing nature of the song.

Grimes has starred as Kayce Dutton on the Paramount drama Yellowstone since 2018. He officially launched his country music career with the release of his debut single, "No Horse to Ride," in December of 2022. He later released a "Oh Ohio" as a letter to his home state, and his latest release is called "Playin' on the Tracks."

Grimes will reprise his role as Kayce Dutton on part two of Yellowstone's fifth (and final) season, which is set premiere in November.