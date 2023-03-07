'Yellowstone' Star Jefferson White Lands Role in Highly Anticipated Comic Book Film

Yellowstone star Jefferson White is broadening his horizons with a move to a hotly anticipated comic-centric flick. He's set to appear in Millennium Media's upcoming reboot of the Hellboy series, The Crooked Man.



Deadline reports that White will star in the movie as the character Tom Ferrell, alongside Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) as Bobbie Jo Song and Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as Hellboy. The film, directed by Brian Taylor (Crank) and written by Mike Mignola (Hellboy comic book creator) and Chris Golden, will be shot in Bulgaria in the coming weeks.



The Crooked Man follows Hellboy and a rookie BPRD (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense) agent as they find themselves stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. They stumble upon a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a dark connection to Hellboy's past: the Crooked Man.



In Yellowstone, White portrays the Jimmy Hurdstrom, a young ranch hand who dreams of becoming a rodeo star. White's performance has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. He's been praised for bringing depth and authenticity to the character, who is a complex and troubled young man. The role has also won him roles in other movies and TV shows, such as God's Country and Eileen.



Kesy, who previously starred in Deadpool 2, will take on the role of Hellboy, which has previously been portrayed on-screen by Ron Perlman and David Harbour. This will mark the third time a new actor has been tapped for the role.



Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of The Crooked Man, which promises to be a unique addition to the Hellboy universe, though little is known about how it will shape or fit into the franchise at large. Yellowstone fans should mark their calendars, however, as Jefferson will undoubtedly bring his all to the role.





