'Yellowstone' Inspired Western Cuisine Is Available at a Supermarket Near You

Fans of Paramount network's Yellowstone can now bring the show's Western cuisine into their own home. FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products have launched a new line of Yellowstone-inspired cuisine that is now available in Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B. and select Safeway and Albertsons stores.

The line offers all the tastes of Montana ranch life with Yellowstone coffee, seasonings and meat rubs, Angus beef chili, and meat snacks. Yellowstone breakfast meats will also be available at Walmart this October.

The show's head caterer and on-screen chef for the fictional Dutton family, Chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau, had a hand in creating the line of Western cuisine.

"For me, it's deeply meaningful to partner with FoodStory Brands on the launch of Yellowstone cuisine, as I'm not only head of craft services for the show but also the on-screen chef for the Dutton family," said Guilbeau. "I am thrilled to be part of the launch and beyond as an ambassador of this new line. Yellowstone has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I'm excited to share it with our fans."

The Yellowstone coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and comes in three roasts: Bunkhouse Medium Roast, Ranch House Dark Roast and Caramel Oatmeal Light Roast. The seasonings and rubs are produced by Watkins, and includes Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb and Smoky Bourbon. The Angus beef chili is produced by Vietti Foods of Nashville, Tenn. Finally, the meat snacks include Angus Beef Sticks, American Wagyu Beef Sticks and Hunter's Sausage produced out of Washington State.

Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President of Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences at Paramount also commented on the new line and partnership.

"Yellowstone fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show," said Vlachos. "We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of Yellowstone to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products."

Fans of the show can enjoy Yellowstone's new line of cuisine while they wait for the release of The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, hitting stores on September 12. The cookbook will feature recipes from the show crafted by Chef Guilbeau.