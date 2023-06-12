Chef Gator's Official 'Yellowstone' Cookbook Includes 55 Iconic Recipes From the Show

You, too, can eat like a Dutton: Yellowstone's caterer-turned-actor, Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau, is dishing out the series' iconic recipes in a new cookbook. Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, on sale September 12 and now available for pre-order, is a collection of 55 recipes either inspired by, or pulled directly from, the Kevin Costner-led series.

Guilbeau, simply referred to as "Gator" in both real life and on Yellowstone, is the on-set caterer for the cast and crew of the show -- and the onscreen chef for the Dutton family ranch. Occasionally, series creator Taylor Sheridan throws Gator into a dinner table scene, where members of the Dutton family invariably forego his extravagant meals in favor of much less appetizing creations, much to Gator's chagrin. (How could we ever forget Beth's vomit-inducing vodka ice cream smoothie?)

Now, Gator is sharing his on-camera and behind-the-scenes creations in a new Yellowstone cookbook that features all the ranch favorites, from Rip's Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon to Beth's Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole.

Advertisement

"Our executive producer, David Glasser, reached out to me first about possibly doing this, and they asked if I would be interested at all," Gator recalled in a June 8 interview with People promoting the cookbook. "Well, wouldn't it be weird if I didn't?"

While Gator's Yellowstone cookbook has been a year in the making, the chef-slash-actor has been serving down-home eats on the series since production began in 2017. Over the years, the cast and crew have repeatedly praised Gator's cooking. In a 2020 Stories from the Bunkhouse featurette, Jefferson White (who plays ranch hand Jimmy) said Gator's gumbo "gets you through those long nights" on set.

"In my six years there, I've done some of my best work in my whole career as far as feeding people goes," Gator told People, adding that most of his recipe ideas spring from the beautiful but harsh Montana landscape:"

"A lot of my inspiration comes from days on the ranch. Days where we were down, days where we were exhausted or cold or wet or hot, it really comes just from real life working on the Yellowstone," he told the outlet.

Advertisement

Fans can expect Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook to pull some tasty classics straight from the Yellowstone universe (fluffy biscuits, anyone?). But Gator's favorite recipe is "one of the big hitters" with the cast and crew: Rancher's Chicken and Biscuit Dumpling.

"[The crew] say the same thing I say: 'I feel like I'm sitting in my mom's kitchen right now eating this.' Or they say something else that they're not supposed to tell their moms: 'This is better than theirs.'"

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook will go on sale September 12 and is now available for pre-order.

Related Videos