'Yellowstone' Casts New Love Interest for Teenage Carter

Yellowstone season 5 marks a new beginning for love birds Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who will be kicking off the season married. Last season they took in the teenage orphan Carter (Finn Little), who Beth met at the hospital while John was recovering from his brutal attack in the season 3 finale. He's kind of like an adopted son but not really, according to Beth, but in a way makes their family feel more complete. While Carter certainly had some moments of growth in season 4, it seems like he has some exciting things coming in season 5. Not only is the teenager nearly unrecognizable compared to the previous season, but he's getting a more grown-up storyline with a new love interest.

EW reveals that Orli Gottesman has been cast for a guest starring appearance in season 5 in the role of Halie. She is described as "a confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter." The official description for her character reads, "In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

This dynamic feels very reflective of young Beth and Rip. John Dutton took Rip in when he was a teenager after suffering an extremely traumatic event with his family that resulted in him becoming an orphan. He joined the Yellowstone ranch, where he first crossed paths with Beth, and they were pretty much destined to be together from that point on. She was a breath of fresh air for a kid who had seen some serious trauma and helped him move past it.

While we don't know how much screen time Halie will get, she seems like a welcome addition to Carter's life who could help give him some positive attention and potentially help him grow up a little. Luckily, he'll also be getting more quality time with Rip in the new season as well, which will also be fun to see.

"Finn Little and I, we have some good stuff this year," Hauser told EW. "I'm becoming more of, I guess, a father figure to him, although he's growing up fast. And so there's that relationship, which has been very cool to see blossom."

