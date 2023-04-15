'Yellowstone's' Funko Pop Figures are Dead-Ringers of the Duttons + Rip Wheeler

On July 1, Funko Pops will feed the public's need for more Yellowstone collectables with figures of five of the show's most popular characters. Four Duttons --John, Beth, Kayce and Monica-- will be immortalized in plastic, as will Rip Wheeler.

The Wheeler figure is a dead-ringer for actor Cole Hauser, complete with his trademark sunglasses. John looks like a cartoonish version of Kevin Costner, with the design incorporating the character's cream-colored cowboy hat and the rest of his ranch boss look. Kayce's hair and hoodie are reminiscent of Luke Grimes, while Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille) rocks the sleekest western wear outfit of them all. Only Beth's hands-in-poncho presentation may fall short for fans of Kelly Reilly's way-more-stylish character.

The figures cost $12.99 apiece and can be preordered through Amazon or Funko's website. The latter is selling an exclusive variant of Wheeler gripping a blue and white cooler.

Rumors that Costner may depart the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone have been swirling for months -- ever since a Deadline exclusive from February claimed that the show will end due to Costner's scheduling conflicts. However, at a Yellowstone panel at PaleyFest on April 1, Keith Cox, Paramount's president of development and production, gave a more positive outlook in regard to Costner's future on the show.

"What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, [we] are very confident he's going to continue with our show," Cox said at the event, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's also been rumored that Yellowstone would be replaced with a Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff. While it's unclear if this new show will replace Yellowstone, Chris McCarthy, the head of Paramount Media Network, confirmed that a spinoff show featuring McConaughey is indeed underway.

