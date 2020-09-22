Fans Are Not Pleased About 'Yellowstone's' Emmy Snubs

It's no secret that the Paramount Network's Yellowstone has developed a major fan following over the past three seasons. Taylor Sheridan's modern Western starring Kevin Costner has incredible acting, writing and casting that make it one of the most popular TV shows currently on the air. But at the Emmy Awards this past weekend, the show wasn't nominated for a single Emmy. Naturally, Yellowstone fans are incredibly frustrated by this travesty.

It was no surprise that comedy series Schitt's Creek raked in literally everything it was nominated for, but where were the nominations for Kelly Reilly as Lead Actress for her incredible job playing Beth Dutton or Costner's nomination for Lead Actor? Heck, Yellowstone also deserved a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Some of the big call-outs on social media were frustration over a lack of recognition for all of Reilly's great work as well as Cole Hauser for Best Supporting Actor as Rip Wheeler. Since the third season didn't get any love at this year's Emmy's, we're hoping that Hollywood gets its act together next year!

Here are all of the Emmy nominees this year that beat out Yellowstone:

Best Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO) (Winner)

Best Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" (Winner)

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" (Winner)

Supporting Actor for a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" (Winner)

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Lesli Linka Glatter, "Homeland"

Alik Sakharov, "Ozark"

Ben Semanoff, "Ozark"

Andrij Parekh, "Succession" (Winner)

Mark Mylod, "Succession"

Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown"

Benjamin Caron, "The Crown"

Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" (Winner)

Peter Morgan, "The Crown"

Miki Johnson, "Ozark"

John Shiban, "Ozark"

Chris Mundy, "Ozark"

Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul"

Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul"

Here's some of the outrage from fans on Twitter:

Not watching #Emmy tonight because they totally ignored the best show on tv right now. #KellyReilly and @colehauser totally deserved a nomination at least, and so many others. Super disappointed. @TelevisionAcad @Yellowstone — #GoTitans (@JayIsMyGod1) September 20, 2020

I’m bailing out on the #Emmys because @Yellowstone got passed by on the nominations. Taylor Sheridan and the great working cast and crew got screwed! #YellowstoneTV — Arrowhead Lakes PA (@arrowhead_lakes) September 21, 2020

I enjoyed the Emmy’s broadcast and many of the shows that were nominated and won but it feels like there should be an asterisk because where the heck is @Yellowstone?? Best show, best writing, best directing, best actors. What the heck, man? — Jimmy Stein (@qb_country) September 21, 2020

#Yellowstone is one of the best TV shows 🏆 Such an award winning show!

Can’t believe it got snubbed by the #Emmys

Not 1 nomination... @ParamountTV — LADY FANDOM (@LadieFandom) September 19, 2020

Will @Yellowstone ever get a coveted #Emmy? Long overdue to give them accolades. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 21, 2020