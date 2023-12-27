Cole Hauser Is Dressed Just Like Rip In His Real-Life Family Christmas Photo

There's little keeping "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser from merging from Rip Wheeler, the character he plays on the popular Western drama. Though their personalities may differ, for the most part it seems Wheeler is just another facet of Hauser, from top to bottom. That includes, of course, the pair's fashion sense, which appears to be completely spot-on. In fact, Hauser couldn't help but sport a Wheeler look even during this year's holiday celebrations.

Cynthia, Cole's wife, shared a family photo to her own personal Instagram, with the entire Hauser family sharing a moment on Christmas.

The five family members stood close together, all wearing big grins with their arms on each others' shoulders. Standing in front of the tree were Ryland, 19, Colt, 15, and Steely Rose, 11, joined by parents Cole and Cynthia. They stood proudly in front of their colorful, bedazzled tree, covered in yellow ribbons and red ornaments.

It was a typical family photo, except for the fact that you can't help but notice how closely Hauser's outfit matched what Wheeler might wear on "Yellowstone" in just about every way. In the show, Wheeler is usually seen in a dark cowboy hat and some denim jeans. His shirts are typically Western-style, sometimes featuring snap buttons, and in a variety of solid colors (sometimes plaid patterns), giving him a traditional cowboy aesthetic.

It looked like Hauser had come to the Christmas get-together wearing an outfit straight off the "Yellowstone" costume rack. While the rest of his family was clad in regular button-up shirts, polos, and T-shirts along with slacks and sneakers, Cole was dressed like his alter ego, down to a rugged pair of boots.

Did Hauser have some last-minute "Yellowstone" business to attend to, or does he just like to dress like that? He's done so quite often outside of the holidays, so at this point we just have to think he loves being Rip outside the series. And there's nothing wrong with that — the man dresses well!