'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932' Star Helen Mirren is a British Legend

The Yellowstone universe is gradually expanding, and creator Taylor Sheridan continues to land some seriously impressive stars to lead his new Dutton family stories. Legendary British actress Helen Mirren has signed on alongside Harrison Ford to star in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1932 and to say we're excited is an understatement. Following the massively successful prequel 1883, 1932 will follow yet another generation of Duttons as they face the Great Depression and I am personally over the moon about seeing Oscar winner Helen Mirren shine as a powerful Dutton woman.

As we've seen with her fellow Brit Kelly Reilly, Mirren will most likely be unrecognizable to her homeland as she takes on her new role opposite the one and only Harrison Ford and it feels like it could be one of the most epic Dutton family tales yet. Let's take a closer look at Helen Mirren's life and career, from aspiring stage actress to legend of the screen and British Dame, all leading up to her leading the latest Yellowstone chapter.

Here are 8 things you might not know about Helen Mirren.

She got her start in the theater

Helen Mirren was born in London and grew up performing in school plays. She successfully joined the National Youth Theater which helped launch her career with her performance as Cleopatra. As a result of that specific performance, she landed her first agent and was invited to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. The theater has been a huge part of her life and career ever since.

She's won nearly every major award

There are countless reputable awards out there for the entertainment industry, but the below list is some of the most notable. And this is why Mirren is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation:

Academy Awards- The Queen

Golden Globe- The Queen, Losing Chase, Elizabeth I

Tony Award- The Audience

Laurence Olivier Award- The Audience

Emmy Awards: Prime Suspect, The Passion of Ayn Rand, Elizabeth I

British Academy Film Awards- The Queen

Cannes Film Festival- Cal, The Madness of King George

SAG Awards- Gosford Park, The Queen, Elizabeth I, Phil Spector

(and this isn't even including her many many nominations across the other film and television awards from over the years...the woman is a legend)

She's played Queen Elizabeth II...twice

One of Mirren's best-known roles was playing Queen Elizabeth in The Queen. She also played the notable monarch on the stage in The Audience on Broadway and The West End. She actually got to meet the Queen for tea after her film was released, but they didn't actually discuss it.

It's also worth noting that she's also played Queen Elizabeth I onscreen, the only actress to actually portray both Queens.

She can't sing

For some reason, it's always a bit surprising to find out that major Hollywood stars can't sing. It almost seems like most of them can pretty much do it all! While Mirren has played nearly every type of character under the sun, she literally can't carry a tune. And she doesn't think that should come as a surprise. I guess this eliminates any chance of adding a Grammy win to her arsenal of accolades.

"I absolutely cannot sing. But I don't think that's very surprising," Mirren told BuzzFeed.

She's an American citizen

Mirren was living in New York City for a Broadway performance during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. After that experience, and upon discovering that she could have dual citizenship in the U.S. and the U.K., she decided to fully become an American citizen. Her citizenship was made official in 2017 after years of living in the states and forming a deep connection with America. It's worth noting her husband and stepson are also American.

"I saw the second tower come down," Mirren told People. "I had an epiphany. I realized where my allegiance and my heart and my intellect lay in that confrontation between extremism, religiosity -- all those things and everything that America represents."

"And I thought, 'I'm an American,' " Mirren adds. "I got an American flag, and I put it outside my window."

Net Worth

Mirren has an estimated net worth of $50 million which is just as impressive as her career. It's full of dramatic theater roles, Oscar-nominated films like Gosford Park, as well as big-budget movies like the Fast and the Furious franchise. She can and does do it all, and that's why we love her.

She's appeared opposite her 1932 co-star once before

Back in 1986, Mirren and Ford starred together in the film The Mosquito Coast based on the Paul Theroux novel of the same name. The story followed a family who left their life in the United States for a simpler existence in South America, but things don't turn out as they imagined. Not to mention, the late River Phoenix plays their son in this all-around solid '80s drama. It was initially considered a box office flop, but it's really worth watching because the acting is excellent.

She's connected to Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly

Mirren won three British Academy Television Awards and two Emmys for her role as DCI Jane Tennison in the British drama series Prime Suspect, which just happened to be Kelly Reilly's first TV role.

