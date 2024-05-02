Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Gets Charges Reduced After Arrest

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley had her charges reduced after getting arrested in Alabama. Authorities charged her with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations.

Kelley showed up in court to plead her case. Ultimately, the courts decided to drop the prostitution charge and reduce Kelley's indecent exposure charge down to lewd conduct. Kelley pled guilty to both lewd conduct and obstructing government operations. As a result, the courts ordered her to pay a $200 fine for lewd conduct and $500 for obstructing government operations.

The court ordered her to a 60-day sentence with time already served. She had 39 days left on her sentence. Kelley also had to pick up court costs as well. Judd did not make an appearance for Kelley's hearing. Kelley's public defender, David Musgrove, said "the family would like to deal with the situation privately."

"The most serious charges against my client were dismissed," he added. "The judge was fair with her, and she comported herself well in the courtroom and was polite and respectful with the judge and with the police officers. I expect she will be released before too long."

Wynonna Judd Allegedly Blocked Daughter

Officers arrested Kelley at an interstate intersection in Alabama. Judd declined to make an appearance to bail her daughter out of jail after her arrest."I have not talked with her mother," Police Chief Johnson told The Daily Mail. "I have spoken with her father, I believe it was on Monday. He called to check on her and asked the questions you might expect a father to ask about his child. I got the feeling through the conversation that I had with him that he's very concerned about his daughter. And what it would take to get her out of jail... and what the ramifications of the criminal charges would be."

Likewise, Kelley opened up about Wynonna Judd as well, saying that she and her mother weren't on good terms. She said, "I think she's blocked my number. My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I'm not on drugs. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s***."

Likewise, Judd's daughter is blaming her grandmother's death for cursing her and giving her misfortune. She said, "I don't know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me."