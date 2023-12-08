Wynonna Judd took us to church while hosting "Christmas at the Opry," a special Thursday night broadcast (Dec. 7) on NBC. For one of her multiple musical numbers on the Opry House stage, she powered through "O Holy Night," a festive hymn that only Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and a select few other peers have done justice.

"'O Holy Night' is a personal favorite because I always try to find a moment during the hectic times of Christmas to go and sit and be with the Lord," Judd said while introducing the song. "It reminds me of what I would sing to Jesus if I were singing a song at Christmas— this would be the one. It's a very comforting song. I feel so close to heaven when I sing it. I hope you enjoy it because it comes straight from my soul to yours."

Judd indeed sang from the soul while looking stunning in a red gown. It was one of many dazzling wardrobe changes for the host.

Judd also sang "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem," a song she recently released solo and had sung with her late mother Naomi as The Judds, as well as "Mary, Did You Know?" The broadcast opened with Judd singing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" as a duet with Kelly Clarkson.

Other performers included Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Breland, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, Adam Doleac and the current holder of America's No. 1 song, Brenda Lee. Lee closed the show with an energetic take on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," an evergreen hit from 1958.

The Judd-hosted seasonal special is now streaming on Peacock. An encore will air Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.