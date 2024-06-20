Woody Harrelson Surprisingly Doesn't Own A Cell Phone — Here's Why

Woody Harrelson may be a hard man to get a hold of. While he's probably not Taylor Swift levels of hard to reach, Harrelson doesn't own a cell phone.

His former Cheers co-star Ted Danson dropped the bombshell on their podcast SiriusXM's Where Everybody Knows Your Name. They had guest Kristen Bell on the podcast.

"And let me explain something about Woody," Danson said. "He doesn't have a phone. He's one of those bullies in life that make other people carry his phone for him."

"Well, I just don't like to have, you know, to be readily available to any human being at any time," Harrelson said. Bell responded, "I hear that. It doesn't feel good."

Harrelson explained his reasoning. "That's not the reason. I like to be in touch with people in a way, but I don't like the appendage on my appendage." When he did have a cellphone, he set limits.

The actor continued, "You know, I made a thing where I'm like, 'Okay, I'm gonna set a two-hour limit on my phone,' because this is, I've given it up now three, three and a half years, but back then I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to set this limit. Two hours.' It's like 9:30. You know, I've already hit my limit at 9:30, so I woke up, and I've been on it two hours already because, cuz you know how it can just keep going and going."

Woody Harrelson Likes To Live In The Moment

Harrelson explained that he used to limit how much he used the phone at all.

"Texting and, well, I don't know about apps, but texting and also, you know, whatever, so I just finally, I wanted to be able to be in a, like if I were out to dinner with you, right? And there's just a lull in the conversation," he said. "Oh, I'm on the phone. 'Oh yeah. Uh-huh. Uh-huh.' You know, and I look and I'm back down to the device and this."

Guest Kristen Bell recognized that she spends a bit too much time on her cellphone. She said her children have even called her out in the past about it.

"But I think once you recognize that, it reshapes, at least it did for me, my whole perspective, and I think my kids had a lot to do with that, too, where I realized they were talking to me and my kids are also very, like, emotionally articulate," Bell said.

"So, if I'd be checking something, even if it would be the most valid thing ever, like, 'Oh, her Jujitsu class is changing times tomorrow. I need to tell the other moms.' Whatever. A valid thing and one of my kids would look at me and go, 'I just feel like you're disconnected. I don't have your whole attention, Mom,' and I'm like, 'Oh f—-,'" she continued.