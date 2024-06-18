Woody Harrelson Involved In Nasty Motorcycle Accident But One 'Cheers' Co-Star Came To His Aid

It's great to have friends who have your back when you're down in the dumps or injured and need help. For Woody Harrelson, he follows the latter.

Harrelson details on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast the motorcycle accident he got into on the way to the interview. Thankfully, he wears his helmet during the accident. But he's very embarrassed by the incident. "A tumble is a fair term. I did go over my handlebars," Woody explains. "I was honestly and embarrassingly passing this Tesla on the left that I felt was moving a little slow and I didn't realize he was moving slow because he was taking a left."

He adds that he feels like his motorcycle is the quickest mode of transportation in Los Angeles. Given the traffic, it's hard to fault his logic. However, the day of the podcast leaves Harrelson running a bit behind. Still, Woody toughs out the pain and when he gets to the studio, Cheers star Ted Danson sees him. Danson is there to record the interview with Harrelson. But when he sees Woody with a banged up wrist, he springs into action.

Ted Danson Patches Woody Harrelson Together

Naturally, the two keeps things light, motorcycle accident and all. ""We're in the bathroom and I was like, 'You played a doctor right?' and Ted said, 'I also played a lawyer so we can sue the guy,'" Woody laughs.

Woody also gets candid for a moment. After explaining how Danson cleans up his wound, Harrelson emphasizes the admirable qualities of his friend. He says, "His confidence, his demeanor, everything about the way he does it makes you feel like you're in the best hands. I never doubted him."

This comes on the heels of Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson announcing their new podcast together. Funnily enough, it's Conan O'Brien's production team that acquires the show. Figures why they go on his show for promo. "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)" sees your traditional podcast format. The hook is Ted and Woody's chemistry with guests and each other. "The best part about doing this podcast is that it's given me an excuse to hang out with Ted," Harrelson says in a statement announcing the podcast. "Sure, we'll talk with interesting guests, and sure we'll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I'm glad listeners will be able to join us for that."