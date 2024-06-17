Ted Danson Says 'Cheers' Cast Had It Out For One Cast Member: "We Wanted To Kick His A--"

Cheers was a popular sitcom whose legacy has endeared even now. However, the cast didn't always get along. In particular, several members of the cast had it out for Woody Harrelson when he joined the show. They saw him as a hot-shot 20-something-year-old, and Harrelson's demeanor rubbed some of the cast the wrong way. However, according to Ted Danson, who appeared on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend alongside Harrelson, many of the cast was jealous of Harrelson's youth. "Thirty-seven is when you realize you're no longer 25 or 24," said Danson.

They really wanted to put him in his place by beating him at things. "So it was more not like hazing him, we just wanted to kick his a— in anything we could find," the actor added. "We started with basketball and as you later found out in life, he's a really good basketball player, so he kicked our a—es there."

It turns out that Harrelson just couldn't be beat, however. He said, "I have a vision of Johnny Ratzenberger, who played Cliff, out on the lawn by the stage doing, you know, the leg wrestling where you're both on your back, and you try to flip the other guy with just your leg."

Ted Danson Couldn't Beat Woody Harrelson

"Johnny's strong," Harrelson interrupted.

"John's strong and got some thighs on him," Danson said, adding, "Woody kicked his a—. I literally have a bad elbow to this day cause I wouldn't give up arm wrestling. I did finally give up, because he was kicking my butt. So then we moved to chess."

However, they couldn't even beat Harrelson mentally. It turns out that Harrelson was better at chess than all of them as well. "Killed us at chess," he recalled. "So this is all in the first week really. So from then on it was like, if you had some awful mean prank to pull, you would not waste it on anyone else except Woody. And he is, to this day, that's Woody Harrelson."

Besides Harrelson, Danson was rumored to be in a feud with his co-star Shelley Long. However, that proved to be false.

"I ain't gonna say anything bad about my partner. I mean, my wife and I have terrible arguments sometimes, and they're kind of our business. Our relationship, Shelley's and mine, has included not being happy with each other and being happy with each other," Danson told People in 1987.