Luke Bryan has been among the country artists responding on social media to the death of former American Idol runner-up Willie Spence.

A 23-year-old Georgia native, Spence died Tuesday (Oct. 11) following a two-car accident on I-24 in Marion County near Chattanooga, Tenn.

Per an accident report cited by CNN, "Spence was driving an SUV when he went off the road and crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder." E! and other outlets added that Spence's vehicle struck a tractor trailer.

American Idol's Twitter account confirmed the news on Wednesday. Bryan responded to the Tweet, adding that "Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed."

Advertisement

Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed. https://t.co/XTqm65UJu0 — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) October 12, 2022

Spence lit up a room on a national stage for the first time with his American Idol audition of Rihanna's "Diamonds." It earned the Atlanta resident vocal praise from Bryan and fellow judge Katy Perry and a standing ovation from Lionel Ritchie.

American Idol season 19 winner Chayce Beckham referenced Spence's frequently-shared gift to belt out not just pop but also gospel and Christian worship music.

"He was a good sweet soul, and a warm beam of light in a cold and dark world that needed him so much," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "When Willie sang I swear it would shake a whole room. I think Willie had a voice that God gave him specifically to spread his message, when Willie sang gospel it could make you cry. Willie also had a laugh that could make you melt, an honest humor you couldn't help but love, and the biggest heart you could imagine all wrapped up into one human."

Advertisement

Another season 21 contestant in the country space, Alex Miller offered condolences to Spence's family.

"I got to sing with Willie behind the scenes of the show, and I enjoyed watching him go all the way to the finale of of American Idol," Miller shared on Facebook.

Others posting online in response to the news include Spence's on-air duet partner, Katharine McPhee.

Related Videos