Luke Bryan Makes 10-Year-Old Super Fan's Dream Come True in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan selected a special duet partner --and discovered a potential TikTok star-- on Sunday (Sept. 4) during a Las Vegas residency date.

While performing "Someone Else Calling You Baby," a No. 1 from 2009, Bryan sat on the edge of the stage so Brandon, a 10 year old from California, could help deliver its chorus (and take lead duties on the line "Is someone else calling you baby?").

"Thank you, [Bryan], for making Brandon's dream come true last night!" Brandon's mother, Madeleine Santoro, wrote on Instagram. "He has been a fan since he was 2 and the first song he learned was 'Someone Else Calling You Baby' and that was the song he got to sing with you. Thank you for giving us a memory to last a lifetime. I know he will never forget this."

Brandon stuck around to duet another Bryan hit, 2012's "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye," before being gifted his favorite country singer's baseball cap.

"It was a dream of mine since I was 2 years old. I was kinda nervous when I was up there but more excited and I couldn't believe I was up there," Brandon told Music Mayhem.

Bryan's Sept. 4 gig ended the first half of his Vegas residency (aptly titled Luke Bryan: Vegas), which began on Feb. 12, 2022. He's got six more appearances at the 5,000 capacity Theatre at Resorts World between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10.

The country star's kindness toward kids has created multiple highlights throughout his Las Vegas stay. During a June concert, Bryan somehow found himself carrying around a stranger's baby while singing "All My Friends Say."

"Hey, I'm sorry I stole your baby," Bryan joked with the crowd. "This is gonna make a hell of a scrapbook one day."

