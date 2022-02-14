Willie Nelson Stars in Sketchers Super Bowl Commercials, Calls For 'Legalization Of Comfort’

Willie Nelson made a special appearance during this year's Super Bowl LVI, partnering with Sketchers. The singer starred in two commercials that aired during the big game, which were filmed on his Luck Ranch in Austin, Texas.

"I can't resist making an appearance during the Super Bowl," Nelson said through a press release. "And I'm doing this because of a message we can all agree on--everyone deserves the right to feel comfortable. From the bus to the stage to a jog around the ranch, staying healthy and feeling good is how I can keep doing what I love."

The first 30-second commercial shows people going about their everyday life as they wear their Skechers shoes and sing Nelson's hit song, "On The Road Again." The commercial ends with Nelson standing in front of his tour bus, singing, "I can't wait to get on the road again." The campaign also promoted the singer's upcoming tour, set to begin in March.

In the second ad, the country music singer hilariously touches upon his signature advocacy, the legalization of cannabis, while wearing a black T-shirt with the slogan "LEGALIZE" on it. He then goes on to say, "Hi, I'm Willie Nelson. I fought for the legalization of the one thing that can bring comfort to millions: Skechers. You see, Skechers shouldn't be illegal. They help so many --"

While sitting in a director's chair, the singer quickly gets cut off by someone behind the camera, saying, "Uh, Willie, I don't think sketchers are illegal anywhere." The singer pushed back, saying, "But they feel so good, I just assumed the man made them illegal. Not even a little illegal? Like you can wear 'em to a concert but not to a kid's soccer game?"

The hilarious banter ends with an onscreen slogan: "Skechers, legalized comfort." Skechers President Michael Greenberg stated that Nelson was perfect for the ad, saying he was, "an American icon whose appeal knows no boundaries and a perfect fit for our new global campaign that begins at the Super Bowl."

"He's still on his feet doing what he loves best--entertaining the masses on tour, and now helping spread our comfort message along the way," he said through a statement. "We know featuring Willie's genuine personality and well-known passions in a pair of commercials will make an impression for the millions watching the game. Fans will remember that only Skechers offers innovative comfort technologies that are almost beyond regulation."

The Grammy winner wasn't the only country star who starred in Super Bowl commercials this year! Dolly Parton and goddaughter Miley Cyrus partnered up with T-Mobile to create a hilarious two-part ad series which was part of the company's #DoItForThePhones" campaign.

