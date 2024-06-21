Willie Nelson Suddenly Cancels Shows Due To Undisclosed Illness, Needs Recovery

Willie Nelson had to cancel a few upcoming shows due to a sudden illness requiring recovery. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nelson's team made the startling announcement.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well. And, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.

In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."

All over social media, fans are sending endless support and well wishes to Nelson during his time of need. "Get well soon. We are all keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Stay strong," one X user said.

"My best wishes for Willie to get better soon. Lukas sings so much like his dad," another user states, complimenting Lukas in the process.

"This weekend's extreme heat in the Carolinas is no good for 91 year old legends. National treasures must be protected." This user brings up a relevant point regarding the heat, caring for the music icon's comfort in such strenuous conditions. Few people are more deserving of all the love and adoration Nelson's receiving, a man who's honored the world over — both within the industry and outside of it.

George Strait — King George himself — honored the legend in a recent show with Chris Stapleton. Even Jason Kelce, a former NFL powerhouse, had strong feelings about where Willie Nelson stood over any other country superstar.

"If I have to hear one more country song that's like, 'I got my boots in my truck going through the fields.' Like, what the f— are we talking about? That's not country music. That's not country music," Kelce emphatically stated. "Put on some f— Willie Nelson. I am tired of country music and what it has become. It is horse—. Horse—."