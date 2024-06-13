WATCH: George Strait And Chris Stapleton Perform Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard's Classic 'Pancho and Lefty'

It's one thing to hear a legend like Willie Nelson live and in living color. It's something else to then, years later, be able to listen to a Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard classic like "Pancho and Lefty" with a new twist. That twist? Only an equally enticing pair in George Strait and Chris Stapleton!

Strait had a concert last weekend, which is newsworthy by itself. However, when Stapleton showed up? Magic followed. Prepare those ears, and enjoy.

The fact that Stapleton shows up halfway through adds to the greatness of the moment. I'd ask if you can imagine being there live and losing it, but you can hear it in that video. I hope Willie Nelson saw this somewhere with a big smile on his face.

Let's see how the fans truly felt about King George's performance and Stapleton's sudden emergence!

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Take On A Willie Nelson Classic

"George Strait is an amazing singer who has influenced the country music industry. He is handsome cowboy style. His voice has never changed. George Strait music video is outstanding above the standards of the music world. This King of Country Music title he holds," one YouTube commenter says. I'm not sure if Yoda made that comment or not, but I wouldn't be surprised to learn that he did. "Handsome cowboy style" made me laugh much harder than I should've.

"You are the most handsome man there is on this earth. I love your music and songs like say you're the king of country music. Nobody can take your place. I love you so much and like I said, I've loved you for 51 years and my sharing going to sleep now God bless you and your family."

...I'm not doing this with y'all today. George Strait is a heck of a performer, but I need you guys to enjoy the music and relax.

"King George you are always going to be great because it shows you enjoy what you do you put your heart n soul in to it an it shows."

Okay, I'm done. Strait and Stapleton blew the roof off the joint, that much is clear. What we can also take away from this? Sometimes, all you need to succeed is to embrace your handsome cowboy style.