Willie Nelson Fans Are Concerned After Singer Cancels Another Concert Due To Illness

Willie Nelson fans are stressing out. The country legend has recently been missing in action due to an undisclosed illness, and fans are worried about Nelson's health. The Red-Headed Stranger canceled a couple of his shows over the weekend. Well, he's still not feeling well this week.

His team announced that he wasn't going to be performing in Virginia Beach as planned. As over the weekend, his son Lukas filled in for him and performed several of his signature hits. Given the string of cancellations, some fans are losing their minds, and are fearing for Nelson's well-being.

"I don't know how many more of these posts I can handle. I panic each time," one person. Another wrote, "My heart keeps dropping at these omg." Another wrote, "These posts are stressing me out." Yet another wrote, "Please just tell us what's going on with the old dude."

Other fans took to social media to wish Nelson well and hope that he's making a recovery. One wrote, "We know you so much Willie! We can't wait for you to heal fully! We are waiting patiently for you. Rest up! We adore you!" Another wrote, "I just put my fav Willie shirt on as well as the bandana that came straight from his forehead he tossed to me ? We LOVE YOU WILLIE! Stay strong & rest!"

Fans Are Worried About Willie Nelson

Yet another wrote, "Please take care of yourself, dear Willie!!!" At least, one fan is fearing the worst, "I know someday it will be your time to fly, but please not yet. Listening to your music has helped me through difficult moments."

Previously, Nelson and his team revealed that Nelson needed rest and recovery. They wrote, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well. And, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week."

They continued, "In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."

At Wide Open Country, we're wishing Nelson the best, and we hope that he makes a full recovery. May he return to the stage soon to wow everyone with his musical talent.