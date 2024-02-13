Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Be Together on Valentine's Day?

Music and football fans have had the chance to watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship blossom over the course of the 2023-24 NFL season. From debuting their romance at a game in September, to ending the season on football's biggest stage after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, these two have truly turned into the nation's "it" couple. Now with the NFL season over, Swift and Kelce's weekly appearances on TV screens will become a thing of the past, and it has fans wondering: what's next for them? This week, of course, is Valentine's Day, so one also wonders if they will be able to spend their first Valentine's Day together.

While it's hard to know if Swift and Kelce have a V-Day date planned, everyone knows where Kelce will be on Feb. 14: right at home in Kansas City. The Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. in downtown Kansas City. Kelce will celebrate with his fellow players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as coach Andy Reid.

ChiefsKingdom let?s do it big tomorrow!! See yall at the parade! ? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

As for Swift's whereabouts on love day? It's hard to say. While the Super Bowl parade seems like the perfect way to celebrate the Chiefs victory and Valentine's Day, it's unclear if she will be in attendance. During a press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas neither confirmed nor denied the singer's presence.

"Stay tuned," said Lucas (via KMBC). "It's a reason to watch the parade on Wednesday."

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said the city is prepared and ready for extra security should Swift show up to the parade.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Parade? Here's what Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Chief Stacey Graves have to say. pic.twitter.com/YRa20itc6v — KMBC (@kmbc) February 13, 2024

While Swifties would surely love to see the singer at the parade (or at a Valentine's Day date with Kelce), her schedule may make it tough to celebrate the holiday with her beau. She continues the international leg of The Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, Feb. 16. Although the parade is scheduled two days before she takes the stage, the flight to Australia takes 18-19 hours, so it would be understandable if she was already on her way by Wednesday morning.

Even if the two can't spend Valentine's Day together, there's a chance Kelce will join Swift on the road for some of her international dates. When asked prior to the Super Bowl if he'd join Swift in Australia, he said he had no solid plans after the big game, but he would "love to experience down under."

Swift's international tour continues through December 2024.

