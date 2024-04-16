Will Smith Has Fans Shook With 'Men In Black' Coachella Performance

Will Smith certainly knows how to make an impression. The actor and rapper popped in for a surprise performance at Coachella, resurrecting his Men in Black character J.

Smith crashed J Balvin's performance on Sunday, bringing his 1997 hit "Men in Black" to the stage. Smith recorded the song to go with his performance in the film. In total, Smith starred in three of the films. Balvin performed the hit song, getting a last-minute cameo by Smith.

Of course, there were aliens as well. Balvin and the rapper performed on a sci-fi-themed set with green aliens appearing as backup dancers. Smith sang a portion of the song, dancing alongside the music. He closed the performance by wiping the audience's memories with his neuralyzer and disappearing.

Will Smith Performs ?Men In Black? At Coachella ?? pic.twitter.com/8EXkJEEUl5 — Shawn K The King ? (@SKTheKingYT) April 15, 2024

However, fans are unlikely to forget the performance. One wrote, "if I was dehydrated in the desert at Coachella and I saw Will Smith walk out in a Men In Black outfit I'd 100% think I was hallucinating."

Another commented, "The way you can actually hear Will Smith rap and it's not 90% backing track like most of the Coachella clips I've seen. Old school rappers were built different."

Still, another one wrote, "wow J Balvin just surprised the Coachella crowd with Will Smith, he performed "Men In Black" Yet another wrote, "MIB fans! Will Smith performing the Men in Black theme song at Coachella. ... at least that's what we think we just watched, our memory is a bit hazy."

Will Smith Apologizes For Slap

It's a good moment for the actor and rapper and a much needed one. Smith wi in recent years with his marriage's dirty laundry being aired for everyone to see. Likewise, Smith lost a lot of credibility and fans when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Since then, the actor has tried to make amends with both the comedian and his fanbase.

"It's all fuzzy," the actor said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out so I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

"One of the things about that moment, I just didn't realise, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment," he said. Smith acknowledged that he probably couldn't repair the damage done by the moment.