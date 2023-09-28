Why Kris Jenner Wouldn't Let Her Boyfriend Take a Role on 'Yellowstone'

Kris Jenner forbade her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, from taking a role in Yellowstone because she feared his potential involvement in a romantic scene — but the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch says she'd have no problem locking lips with Kevin Coster if given the chance.

Bit hypocritical, Kris.

During Thursday's Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kris, 67, disclosed that she had influenced Corey, 42, to decline a role in the Western drama series Yellowstone after discovering that his storyline might entail some romantic scenes.

The conversation arose in Cabo San Lucas as Kris dined with Corey and her daughters, Khloé and Kim Kardashian. "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of 'Yellowstone,'" Kris declared to the table.

Corey then playfully teased his girlfriend's intervention, saying, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a 'Yellowstone' star."

Kim, 42, was astonished by the revelation and reiterated to Corey, "They asked you to be on Yellowstone and you said no?"

Kris then chimed in to clarify, "Correct, because I told him to say no," she explained.

"Why would you tell him to turn down Yellowstone?" Kim asked once again.

Acknowledging her actions, Kris confessed, "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."

Khloé, 39, couldn't resist joining the conversation and playfully retorted to her mom, "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with [Yellowstone star] Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it."

Kris didn't hesitate. "Oh, that's a hard yes!" she said.

With a chuckle, Khloé quipped, "Okay, so, bring on the saddle!" Corey also playfully chimed in, "Now I know my next role!"

Kim then clarified: "Now you know your next role play! Kevin Costner."

Amidst laughter at the table, Khloé joked, "Saddle up, Corey!" and Kris clarified, "No, he's the best."

It's unclear what role Corey Gamble turned down on the series. One of the ranch hands? A Dutton adversary? We may never know. Yellowstone will come to an end following the release of Season 5, Part 2. The first three seasons of The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu.