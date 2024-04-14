Why Is 'Katy Perry Is Coming' Trending? Fans Anticipate Return to Music After 'American Idol'

Love her or hate her, Katy Perry is on her way out on American Idol. The singer took the time to go into further detail on her exit as well as address as talk her replacement. Meanwhile, Perry is trending online due her return to music.

Take a look at social media platform X, and you'll notice "Katy Perry Is Coming" is currently trending. No, that's not a dirty joke or the sign of a bizarre apocalypse. Instead, Perry's fans are super excited about the singer's returning focus to just music.

Some fans have had mixed feelings on Perry being on American Idol. They felt the venture stifled her own music, and fans are excited for the prospect of a new album. Fans are pumping themselves up for Perry's sixth album, and perhaps, they're also trying to will it into reality as well.

One person wrote, "KATY PERRY IS COMING."

Another wrote, "KATY PERRY IS COMING KP6 IS COMING." Meanwhile, another person was confused, "'katy perry is coming' well that's unfortunate... should i run or hide."

Another wrote, "Katy perry is coming is now trending on Twitter!"

Katy Perry Talks 'American Idol' Replacement

So what spurn the social media campaign? Well, Perry did recently appear on Good Morning America to talk her American Idol replacement. She's thankful for the journey she got to go on with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest.

She said, "It's been incredible to be on this journey with them." Perry also teased that she may eventually return to the show, not seeing it as a permanent goodbye. It's only a goodbye "for now."

Meanwhile, Perry said she plans to focus on both her music as well as her family.

"I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff," she said.

Still, she will always have a special place for all of America's hopefuls.

"They also remind us about the fight, because we can get a little bit, you know, complacent here or there, but then they give us that energy again," she said.

For her replacement, Perry warned them not to get too comfortable. She may return for her seat. "Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel," she said, adding, "Keep my seat warm."