Could Jelly Roll Replace Katy Perry On 'American Idol'? Fans Think So

American Idol still hasn't announced who will be replacing Katy Perry on the show, but could it be Jelly Roll? Some fans certainly hope so.

Jelly Roll certainly teased his continued involvement with American Idol. He posted a cryptic tweet, writing, "I could get used to doing this."

i could get used to doing this. #americanidol #jellytime — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) April 9, 2024

In response to the post, several fans asked for Jelly Roll to replace Perry when she left the show. One wrote, "You're great at spotting the positives in singers and they just take your suggestions and run with them..!" Another commented, "I think they should bring you back as a judge when Katy leaves! You're amazing with the contestants!"

Still, another wrote, "U need to replace Katy." One person commented, "U should replace Katy! All the contestants did better after being mentored by u!!" Yet another wrote, "PLEASE BE A JUDGE WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY COMES!!"

Jelly Roll Talks 'American Idol'

Jelly Roll previously opened up about what he brings to the table to American Idol. He said, "I feel like I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table. I think that's something they're going to have to be familiar with because that's what it takes to get good. You got to do it wrong a thousand times."

The singer also said he felt blessed to mentor and interact with so many young singers. "I came here thinking I was going to bless a bunch of young artists and may I end up getting blessed," Jelly Roll also said. "I think I come from a place where I spent so long destroying that now I just want to build up. It was so hard to change my life. And everyone of these kids have a chance right now, tonight to change their life if these people out there vote."

Perry will leave the show at the end of the season. She announced her exit on Jimmy Kimmel, but her exit didn't come as a complete shock to judge Luke Bryan. He said there had been rumblings she would leave the show. He told Taste of Country, "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old."

He continued, "She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey."