Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'American Idol' For 'Wheel of Fortune'?

Judges may come and go, but the one constant throughout American Idol's history has been host Ryan Seacrest. However, could he be leaving the show?

Seacrest will be taking over for Pat Sajak on the long-running Wheel of Fortune. It begs the question of whether Seacrest will have time to film both. Fortunately, Seacrest may be able to adjust his schedule to make it work. So far, Seacrest hasn't announced any departure from American Idol.

While Wheel of Fortune may air daily, most of its episodes are filmed in advance. In fact, the hosts only film a few days out of the month. According to Fox Business, Wheel of Fortune only films four days a month. That means Seacrest will be able to knock out a large chunk of filming in a short time.

Likewise, Wheel of Fortune films in California. While American Idol films across the country and even goes to Hawaii, a bulk of the show is also shot in Hollywood. All that means that Seacrest should be fine as long as both shows work together and schedule it right. With Vanna White recently appearing on American Idol, all signs point to Seacrest staying.

Ryan Seacrest Talks 'Wheel of Fortune'

In a statement to Good Morning America, Seacrest talked about stepping into the role. He felt honored to follow in Sajak's footsteps.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote in a statement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

He continued, "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he continued. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest also looks forward to working with White. Both Sajak and White have worked together on the show since 1982. While Sajak is retiring, White is staying on and will continue to be a part of the show.

Seacrest said, "[I] can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Meanwhile, Sajak offered this message to longtime fans. He told viewers, "It's been a wonderful ride."