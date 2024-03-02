These are all pantry staples you probably have on hand.

Between wine recommendations, wine tastings, and wine-focused recipes, you may be quite a wine expert by now. Have you ever been halfway through preparing a recipe, only to discover you're out of white wine? After searching for Pinot Grigio or something similar, you might find you're out of luck. Is it time to toss the recipe in the trash or start on something new? Is there a solid white wine substitute that won't ruin your dish?

Don't worry, because most of the time, wine isn't added to a recipe because of its taste. Using wine in cooking has many advantages, like tenderizing meat and adding acidity. Wine can also help deglaze a pan, improve salad dressings, and add extra flavor to almost any dish. Whether you're looking for non-alcoholic substitutes for white wine or just don't have any around, we're here to help.

You can achieve very similar results for your next recipe using our list of every white wine substitute. They include items you likely have lying around, from juices and vinegar to some types of broth. Depending on the meal you're making, there is something for you on our list. As for sipping wine while cooking, you might have to settle for a glass of juice.

What is a Good Substitute For Cooking Wine?

Ahead, you'll find a list of the best substitutes for white wine, which can impart delicious flavor to whatever you're making. Before you decide on which white wine substitute is best, consider what purpose the wine serves in the recipe. Let's take a look at different items you can substitute when cooking with wine and how they work best.

Non-Alcoholic Substitutes for Cooking Wine

White Grape Juice and Apple Juice

If the purpose of white wine is to provide additional sweetness, juice is generally a good swap. Keep an eye on the sugar level though, and balance the juice with vinegar or lemon juice if needed to get a similar flavor. Both white grape juice and apple juice can be used in a 1:1 ratio and can work wonders in many recipes.

Apple Cider

If you're looking for a dry white wine kind of sweetness, use apple cider instead of juice. It has less sugar than apple juice and many consider apple cider the best substitute for white wine. Use the same amount of apple cider as the amount of wine the recipe calls for.

Cranberry Juice or Pomegranate Juice

Just like grape or apple juice, cranberry juice or pomegranate juice can work as a substitute for red wine. Don't use a cranberry cocktail or a blended pomegranate juice, which can be too sweet for some savory dishes.

Like other substitutions, cranberry or pomegranate juice works particularly well for salad dressings or sauces. Plus, pomegranate juice has antioxidants, which make it good for you too!

Ginger Ale

Use an equal part of ginger ale as a substitute for cooking wine if you need to deglaze a pan. Because of its acidic nature, ginger ale is very successful at tenderizing meat and breaking down proteins. There is a slight ginger flavor here, though, so make sure it pairs well with the flavors you're working with.

White Wine Vinegar or Red Wine Vinegar

White wine or red wine vinegar is the closest you can get to dry wine without the alcohol. It has the same flavor profile as wine, though it works best when the recipe calls for the addition of something tart. If your recipe is for a marinade, acidic vinegar from apple cider vinegar to rice vinegar also helps tenderize meat.

Lemon Juice or Lime Juice

Citrus provides a tart and tangy flavor. If you don't want the lemon or lime to stand out as a specific taste, mix the juice with an equal amount of water. Lemon brings out flavor in many recipes, so its sour profile works to highlight other tastes, from salty to savory.

Chicken Broth, Beef Broth, or Vegetable Stock/Vegetable Broth

Stock works best when you don't want any additional sweetness added to your dish. What it does do is add both depth and richness to the recipe. When in need of white wine, chicken broth works best, but vegetable stock is just as good. You might want to save beef broth as a substitute for red wine, due to its robust flavor and dark color.

Can I Substitute Red Wine for White Wine in Cooking?

When substituting red wine for white wine, be mindful of the flavor notes you're adding to the dish. If you are subbing a red for a dish like steamed mussels, try adding a bold spice to compliment the dish.

It's just as important to know what not to use as a white wine substitute. If you're making risotto, use chicken stock, vegetable stock, or water instead of fruit juice or vinegar to not add sweetness or acid.

The same thing goes for substituting white wine for red wine in a recipe. You can do it, but keep the taste of the wine in mind. A sweet wine may not work in every recipe that calls for red wine.