'Thelma and Louise' Filming Locations To Visit From Utah To Colorado

Director Ridley Scott helped to forever immortalize his 1991 film, Thelma and Louise. The classic movie is the ultimate ode to girl power about two best friends that are there for each other until the very end -- even while fleeing from the law. It's also the film that helped turn a young Brad Pitt into a star. Screenwriter Callie Khouri won an Oscar for Best Screenplay and the movie itself was nominated for 5 additional awards, including Best Actress nods for both Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

Interestingly enough, the movie that was made was almost completely different from the final result. Michelle Pfeiffer and Jodie Foster were first offered the lead roles but ended up dropping out due to a long production timeline. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn were then considered before the roles were finally given to Davis (who had been advocating hard for the role of Thelma) and Sarandon. Not only can we not imagine the film without its impeccable casting, but it wouldn't have been the same without some of the incredible locations serving as the backdrop to the road trip of a lifetime.

Here are all of the filming locations from Thelma and Louise you could visit for yourself today.

1. Los Angeles, California

Though the beginning of Thelma and Louise's epic road trip started in Arkansas, those scenes were actually filmed around L.A. and Lockwood Valley. You really can't even tell the difference...that's some movie magic.

2. Bakersfield, California

When the dynamic duo makes their way into Oklahoma, they were actually driving through Bakersfield. Even the country-western bar that serves as a major plot point in the classic film was actually filmed in the Southern California bar the Silver Bullet (currently known as Cowboy Country). Even the motel where the ladies meet Brad Pitt's character JD was in CA...the Vagabond Inn.

3. Colorado

The stunning Unaweep Canyon really was filmed in Colorado. You might recall this as being the backdrop behind the scene where Detective Hal Slocumb (Harvey Keitel) is unable to convince the ladies to turn themselves in via phone.

4. Utah

When Thelma and Louise are driving through New Mexico and get pulled over by a police officer, they are actually driving through the beautiful state of Utah. You can see views of the La Sal Mountains, Moab, Arches National Park, and Canyonlands National Park.

5. Dead Horse Point State Park

The final scene of the film where the ladies hit the gas on the Thunderbird and fly off the cliff into the Grand Canyon wasn't actually filmed in Arizona. Ridley Scott opted to film the iconic shot where Thelma and Louise make their final run from the authorities in Utah.