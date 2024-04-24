What A TikTok Ban Could Mean For Country Music?

TikTok's days could be numbered with the U.S. government passing a ban that would effectively ban the social media platform unless ByteDance sells it. But what could that mean for the music industry, specifically country music?

In many ways, TikTok was a natural extension of what started with YouTube. It gave artists a platform to build a voice and gain a following without going through the traditional means of finding a footing in the industry. One needs to just look at Olivia Rodrigo on the pop side of things. But the platform has been beneficial to country musicians off the beaten path, ones not necessarily blowing their way through music city. Artists like Koe Wetzel have found a following on TikTok.

Even known artists like Blake Shelton have used the platform to further establish their social media presence and connect with fans. The loss of the platform wouldn't have a substantial impact on these artists as fans would likely just go to other platforms to engage. Instagram and Facebook reels stands out. But it's the upcoming artists that stand the most to lose by the ban. They would effectively be losing a platform to share their music and also wiping out any fanbase they may have built up along the way.

TikTok Ban Means Uncertain Future

The U.S. government gave ByteDance an ultimatum of 270 days. However, it's likely to face legal challenges before a ban would go in place. "Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere," said its chief executive, Shou Chew, in a video posted to the platform. "We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts."

Meanwhile, creatives in Nashville are pondering a future without the platform and what that means for them. "I would say one of the main ways to promote music these days is TikTok and I would say, for a lot of people, their career in music might be fully dependent on how it performs on TikTok," songwriter and TikToker Colin Cooper of Austin & Colin told WKRN.

Meanwhile, singer Emma Klein said that TikTok changed the game for artist in a lot of ways. She doesn't foresee things going back to how they were. "Regardless of whether or not there's a ban, TikTok changed the way that content is created and released forever," Klein said. "It's really interesting because there's not always a translation between TikTok views and Spotify streams. Sometimes there is, sometimes there isn't. It's kind of like the Wild West, and it always has been."

India, Afghanistan, and Taiwan already banned the platform.