Blake Shelton Certainly Can't Stop Talking About 'The Voice' For Someone Who Doesn't Want To Return

Blake Shelton is speaking out about The Voice again, and honestly, at this point, fans probably wish he would just stop. The singer doesn't have any plans for returning, but he's keeping the hope of fans alive.

At this point, Shelton has fans on the hook to borrow a term from the dating world. The singer basically has no intentions of returning to The Voice, but he can't completely close the door on his time there. Just take a look at this recent interview for instance where Shelton walked back his statements about potentially returning to the show.

"I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," Shelton told ET, "and by the time I got to that last season, it was time." He said he observed almost everything the show had to offer during his tenure on the show. He said, "I've seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting."

Shelton said he's much more focused on seeing these days. "I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway," he shared, "which is, you know, being a country singer."

Blake Shelton Talks 'The Voice'

However, Shelton still kept a glimmer alive before shutting the door. "I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore," he clarified. "It was the most important years of my life where I was a coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now."

So it's very possible Shelton just gets baited into these questions by the media. I'm sure he's asked frequently about whether he would return to the show. Just this week for instance, Shelton cast hope that he could return in a one-off fashion. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he told ET. "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing."

Shelton said he doesn't actually miss working on the show though. He does miss the people, however. "I miss the people — I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family...I miss that." It left him feeling a bit exhausted. So, Shelton won't be returning to the show, but can he stop talking about it? It would be easier for fans to move on. Until then, The Voice fans have new coaches on the show and mentors. They show continues strong without Shelton.