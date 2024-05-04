WATCH: Wynonna Judd Has Fans Emotional With Kentucky Derby National Anthem Performance: "Top Ten All Time Rendition"

Wynonna Judd hit the Kentucky Derby in a big way. The singer performed the National Anthem at the event with a display that has many emotional.

It was a great moment for the Kentucky native with some calling it one of the Derby's best renditions. You can check out the song below. Trust me, it's pretty great.

20240504 150th KENTUCKY DERBY

Wynonna Judd Sings the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/v43p5FnGLA — Robert Waloven (@comlabman) May 4, 2024

Fans are overjoyed with one writing, "Wynonna Judd I loved your rendition of The Star Spangled Banner, it was GREAT! Thank you."

Beautiful beautiful job on the national anthem??????????? — IRON WOMAN & IRON GRANNY!!! (@11c6558cc63241f) May 4, 2024

Another wrote, "Wynonna Judd has such a gorgeous voice." Yet another wrote, "While accompanied by a drummer, Wynonna Judd performs a rootsy, well-received rendition of the national anthem here at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. She's still got one of the best voices in American music. Well done by the Kentucky native."

Still another wrote, "Wynonna Judd was cheered for singing a unique version of the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby."

One person called it "ten all time rendition."

Wynonna Judd Talks Kentucky Derby

Previously, Judd opened up about her bittersweet emotions and nervousness at performing. "I grew up going to Keeneland," Judd said of the track in Lexington, Kentucky. "Standing on the backside as they come around and hearing the thunderous sound of the hooves hitting the dirt, I was just always overcome with emotion. I still think about it. I think to this day, besides having my children, it's one of the greatest memories of my life. My sweet Papa was there every single year, and he took me."

She said that she was preparing to sing. "I will be going in the morning for a soundcheck, and that will give me a chance to stand there and just bask in the glory of the moment," Judd explains. "I just met my brother a couple of years ago and he lives in Lexington, so I'll be with him. I have this whole new family, and it's just a whole thing. It's like the best of the best. It doesn't get any better."

Judd said that she was all nerves. I will be writing the words on my hand," she said "I'm nervous as heck because it is my home state, and these are my people. But yeah, I'm excited because I've never done it before." Judd said says that she's also working on a new album as well.