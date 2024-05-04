Wynonna Judd Explains Why Singing National Anthem At Kentucky Derby Is Bittersweet
Wynonna Judd is singing the National Anthem in her home state of Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby. However, it's going to be a bittersweet moment for the singer.

Judd will be thinking about her late mother Naomi. Recently, the second anniversary of her death has passed and been weighing on her mind.

"I feel her, and I miss her terribly," Judd told People. "It's the 'best and the worst of times' kind of thing, where you're keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day."

She said that her mother's death has had a profound impact on her life. She said, "I think about everything differently now, now that Mom is gone." Judd said that she jumped at the chance to sing at the Derby. She remembers growing up watching horse races and spending time with her family as a child.

"I grew up going to Keeneland," Judd said of the track in Lexington, Kentucky. "Standing on the backside as they come around and hearing the thunderous sound of the hooves hitting the dirt, I was just always overcome with emotion. I still think about it. I think to this day, besides having my children, it's one of the greatest memories of my life. My sweet Papa was there every single year, and he took me."

Wynonna Judd Sings National Anthem

Judd opened up about singing the national anthem, saying that she's using the event to also meet with her long lost brother.

"I will be going in the morning for a soundcheck, and that will give me a chance to stand there and just bask in the glory of the moment," Judd explains. "I just met my brother a couple of years ago and he lives in Lexington, so I'll be with him. I have this whole new family, and it's just a whole thing. It's like the best of the best. It doesn't get any better."

The singer will also be battling nerves as well. "I will be writing the words on my hand," she said "I'm nervous as heck because it is my home state, and these are my people. But yeah, I'm excited because I've never done it before." Judd said says that she's also working on a new album as well.

"I'm working on a really personal message to the fans," Judd said. "I've been doing this for over 40 years, and I'm at a point in my life where I'm just so aware of how quickly it's all going by, and I don't know how much more time I have left."

