WATCH: Tom Brady Lampoons Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial With Brutal Joke

Tom Brady may have been the subject of a roast, but he brought brutal jokes of his own. The former NFL player lampooned Aaron Hernandez with a brutal joke.

Brady said during his monologue, "The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then. Block. Catch. Don't murder." Brady is of course referring to the late former Patriots tightend.

In 2013, authorities arrest Hernandez for the murder of Odin Lloyd. That kicked off a lengthy trial that resulted in both being kicked from the Patriots as well as a life sentence in prison. Courts found Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder. Additionally, authorities connected him to the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but he was later acquitted.

Days later, Hernandez committed suicide in his cell. Post-humously, doctors diagnosed him with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which they believe affected him mentally. It's a pretty brutal joke to make all things considered, especially so considering Brady was a bit thin skinned. He shut down a joke about the Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Tom Brady: “The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then. Block. Catch. Don’t murder.” Holy shit Lmaoo. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/e8hw62kYHT — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady And Aaron Hernandez

However, Brady and Hernandez reportedly didn't get along. Receiver Brandon Lloyd said (via Daily Mail) that Hernandez's behavior annoyed Brady. For one, he often showed up to practice in flip flops and referred to head coach Bill Belichick as "Daddy." It all reached a boiling point during one practice.

"He was out at the walk-through in flip-flops trying to run around," Lloyd said. "He was laughing —he was loud. And Tom keeps it serious in the walk-through. And Tom says, 'Shut the f*** up. Get the f*** out of here."' Additionally, Brady told Hernandez's former teammate Tim Tebow that he was a lot to handle.

Hernandez reportedly wasn't happy with the insult. "It was like he went from this child-like, laughing, disruptive behavior... and he storms off in a fit of rage," he added.

Fans were shocked by Brady's joke. One wrote, "D—n, can't wait for aaron hernandez to respond..." Another pointed out that Hernandez was an easy target, saying, "Hernandez was catching strays the entire night." Another thought that it was a bit disrespectful, writing, "Jeeezz. The man is dead for Christ sake. I know he was a bad guy but d—n." Another felt it wasn't right to the victims to make light of the crime, saying, "Bit disrespectful to the victims, no?"