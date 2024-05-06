Tom Brady Thought One Joke Went Too Far, Visibly Upset At Roast — See Video:

If you're going to be the subject of a roast, then you best be prepared to withstand criticism. However, one joke made Tom Brady rise out of his seat and visibly upset.

You can thank roast master Jeff Ross for the joke in question. While Brady withstood a lot of ridicule thrown his way, he drew the line at any jokes made over New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In fact, Brady stood up to shut Ross down where he was at. It was a moment that went viral.

Ross set up the joke as Brady being the 199th overall in the NFL Draft. He said that he walked into Kraft's office to tell the owner that he meant business. "I'm the best decision your organization has ever made," Ross said. In response, Ross said that Kraft said, "'Would you like a massage?'"

The joke upset Brady who took to the stage. He walked over to Ross as the joke elicited both laughs and gasps and a couple of groans. "Don't say that s—- again," he whispered to Ross. The mic caught the words. It's unclear if Brady meant it jokingly or not. In response, Ross laughed acknowledging that his joke landed well.

Tom Brady Garners Criticism

So what does the joke mean? Well, authorities charged Kraft in 2019 with serious allegations. They charged Kraft with soliciting sex. It was part of an investigation that recorded spas. Authorities said they had recordings of men engaging in sexual acts with women in exchange for money.

Ultimately, Kraft would plead not guilty and be found innocent in 2020. Still, the Patriots owner issued a public apology. See the video below:

pic.twitter.com/GgU3FoXneN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Several fans felt that Brady should have taken the joke better. One wrote, "It's a roast. That's what happens at a roast. People get roasted. Imagine telling Don Rickles not to "say that s—t again." Another wrote, "That massage joke really rubbed Tom Brady the wrong way." Yet another wrote, "Targeted jokes like that never have a happy ending."

One viewer thought things were going to end badly for Ross, saying, "Almost got another will smith moment lmao." Brady has previously praised Kraft saying he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

"He rewarded us as players when we won and were successful," Brady said. "He brought a culture of winning and class to our organization. And then in some ways continued to move on to bigger things in the league with the massive revenues that have come in."