WATCH: Kid Rock Teams Up With Travis Tritt For “All Summer Long” At The Kentucky Derby

While that Kentucky Derby race was thrilling and breathless, Kid Rock brought down the house with a little help from both Travis Tritt and Doug E. Fresh. The trio of musicians teamed together and even resurrected Kid Rock's hit "All Summer Long" for a fresh new take.

"All Summer Long" was already a mash-up of different genres, so seeing the three very different musicians sing it was an especially exciting treat for fans. It's safe to say you've never heard the song quite like this.

Travis Tritt, Kid Rock & Doug E. Fresh walk into a Kentucky Derby bar and this happens…@Travistritt @KidRock @RealDougEFresh pic.twitter.com/GPwMYY9CaK — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 6, 2024

One person wrote, "Greatest of all time." Another comment, "Oh my heart! That is awesome!" Yet another wrote, "Love all three of these guys they are and always have been great entertainers."

Kid Rock Talks "All Sumer Long"

According to Song Facts, Kid Rock knew he had a hit on his hands when he combined two iconic melodies together. Kid Rock said it was important to find melodies that went together.

He said, "I knew the track was solid - it's got two of the best songs of all time mashed up together ['Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Werewolves of London'], it's got great melodies, so really, my work was done. I knew people would hear it and know I wrote it. They'd know it was real, and there'd be that connection. And that's what's missing in music today. I think people don't believe half the s—t they hear some rapper or some pop girl singing about... but with me, they do. And that's why people have reacted the way they have to the song."

Meanwhile, Rock's DJ Uncle Kracker said the record label was looking for a mashup song. Kid Rock's tune hit at the perfect time. "And to [Kid Rock], he'd been mashing up songs, anyway, his whole life with being a DJ and that type of thing," he told Songfacts in 2023.

He continued, "One morning, he had this track from Mike Clark where he looped 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Werewolves Of London.' I happened to be home off tour, and he was home off tour. He was like, 'Man, I've got this banger, you've got to come out here. Let's write this thing today.' I drove out to his studio and we wrote that in probably about a half hour, I bet." Now if you'd excuse me, I got to go jam to this tune.