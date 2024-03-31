Kid Rock Blasts Ticketmaster For Price Gouging Customers: "They Have a Monopoly"

Kid Rock is calling out Ticketmaster over its prices. The musician is accusing the service of artificially raising the prices for concert tickets, costing consumers money.

Speaking with This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Kid Rock said he's tried to raise attention to what he believes is shady practices by the organization. While he's benefited from the service, he doesn't believe that ticket prices should be so high.

"I've actually talked to several of them about really taking a hard look at Ticketmaster. They have a monopoly. And even though I make a lot of money for them and I love the people at Live Nation - we've done great business together - I'm like, this is f*cked up," Kid Rock said. "I'll be the first one to admit, I'm overpaid. There's no reason to make this much money. But I can't control it, because the market dictated, and Ticketmaster."

Kid Rock also said that Ticketmaster has made most of its money on resales of concert tickets. Thus, Kid Rock doesn't believe the organization has done its part to battle bots and ticket scalpers. Kid Rock wishes that he could just sell his tickets straight to fans.

"They made over a billion dollars in the secondary market last year. That means if you buy a ticket and go to a concert, you're their worst customer. They want that ticket to resell, and resell, and keep getting that money on it," Kid Rock said. "And they could cut it out but the government will not hold them responsible to stop the bots. The government says, 'We're going to do it,' and they're not doing sh*t. And these bots are out of hand."

Kid Rock Blasts Ticketmaster

Kid Rock also believes the only solution is government intervention. While he supports a free market, he believes corruption in the concert industry as well as the rampant use of bots needs to be addressed.

"We need these politicians to change it, or they need to straighten up. Ticketmaster needs to do the right thing. Because they're claiming it's the right thing, this "verified fan" and all this sh*t, but guess what? The artist don't get any of that. It's f*cking highway robbery...." Kid Rock said. He also blasted the current administration."And Joe Biden's out there talking about like, 'Oh, we got it under control.' All he did was make them print what the fee is. Not change it. No, you just gotta tell people where you're f*cking them. All you gotta do is put that on there. It's bananas."