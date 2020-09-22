Celebrity Donald Trump supporter Kid Rock headlined a Make America Great Again rally on Sept. 14 in Michigan's Harrison Charter Township. Per the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock was joined by Donald Trump Jr. and the younger Trump's girlfriend, White House Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Per The Hill, Kid Rock began his rally-opening appearance by insisting that the audience "hit record on your phone right now" because the "fake media will say it didn't happen."

The campaign rally for the president's reelection was the latest sign of MAGA solidarity from Kid Rock, a home state celebrity and native of Macomb County.

It was President Donald Trump's second campaign event in Michigan in four days. He appeared the prior week (Sept. 10) in Freeland, Mi. near Saginaw. Both Trump rallies in Michigan drew media criticism for the perceived lack of masks worn by audience members in spite of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per social media, Kid Rock's an occasional golfing buddy of the elder Trump, and he's not a fan of Taylor Swift's Democrat leanings.

"I always thought Obama was cool as (expletive). I didn't like his politics, but I'm like: That's one cool (expletive). You kind of have to be for president," Kid Rock says, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. "Trump was just off the map, I have to say. And that's politics aside," he said in June.

Kid Rock made headlines in 2017 when he toured the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent. He was also on hand with the president in 2018 when the Music Modernization Act got signed into law.

Trump is vying to keep a Republican in the White House against Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

