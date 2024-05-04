Photo Finish Kentucky Derby Race Has Viewers Thrilled And Angry Over One Horse's Placement

Emotions ran high at the Kentucky Derby in one of the most epic finishes in recent history. It literally came down to a photo finish between three competitors Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, and Forever Young. The three horses crossed the finished line with just inches between each other. So obviously emotions ran high.

Ultimately Mystik Dan took home the price, just barely beating out the other two.

That WAS some Race! The Kentucky Derby! Neck and neck photo finish! Mystic Dan beats Sierre Leone and Forever Young by a nose! pic.twitter.com/fShET5Qk4G — charmane harbert ✝️ ?? (@callme_Chari) May 4, 2024

Viewers took to social media to both celebrate and also voice their frustrations. One person wrote, "In an extraordinary photo finish, Mystik Dan emerged victorious at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Mystik Dan entered the 20-horse race with 18-1 odds."

One viewer compared it to a NASCAR finish. They wrote, "Okay, the #KentuckyDerby race looked like one of the @NASCAR races, with a Photo Finish. Mystic Dan won, literally, by a nose. Three horses all within a few inches!"

Another person was fed up by how close the race was. They wrote, "The Kentucky Derby, where it pays to have the biggest nose."

However, others were thrilled by it. One wrote, "One of the craziest finishes for the Kentucky Derby that I've ever seen." Another wrote, "Wow, what a horse race! Top 3 horses all within 6 inches at the finish." Yet another wrote, "Mystik Dan wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby By John Cherwa Mystik Dan won by less than a nose over Sierra Leone to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Mystik Dan entered the race at 17-1 odds."

Mystik Dan in a THRILLING photo finish to win the G1 Kentucky Derby! #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TqfrHOsHZQ — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2024

Kentucky Derby Viewers Call Out One Jockey

However, viewers took issue with Sierra Leone and its placement in the race. Several viewers accused the jockey riding Sierra Leone of pushing another rider. One wrote, "Is that legal to push another horse at the finish line?"

They questioned if the rider and horse should have been disqualified. One wrote, "JAPANESE JOCKEY SHOULD HAVE MADE A COMPLAINT. SIERRA LEONE KEPT BANGING INTO HIM ALL THE WAY DOWNT HE BACK STRETCH."

Another wrote, "Sierra Leone smushed him too! The second and third place finishers were the casualties of a 20-horse race!" Yet another wrote, "Sierra Leone needs a new jockey, this horse running on pure talent and up to now TGaff can't ride him properly! The stretch Battle was Brutal with Forever young. TGaff cannot control SL."



Several viewers agreed with one writing, "Sierra Leone should have been DQ'd for interference on Forever Young."