All Celebrities Attending This Year's Star-Studded Kentucky Derby — Taylor Swift May Even Drop In

Who doesn't love the Kentucky Derby? This year promises to be a star-studded event with numerous celebrities from all different fields and walks of life attending. Heck, Taylor Swift may even drop in. At least fans hope so.

Chandler Parsons let the cat out of the bag that Travis Kelce is attending the event. He revealed that Kelce was on his way to the Kentucky Derby. Swifties are hopeful that Swift herself will attend with Kelce. The tight-end isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs player attending with Isiah "Pop" Pacheco, Creed Humphrey and Mike Caliendo also stopping in. All three attended a celebrity gala together.

Per Chandler Parsons on the @UpAndAdamsShow Travis will be at the Kentucky Derby. Can't wait to see what he'll be wearing! (And maybe Taylor too ??!)#traviskelce #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/oyaukHISNI — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) May 3, 2024

That star-filled gala, Trifecta Gala, featured Bruno Mars as a headliner. Other guests that attended included Emmitt Smith, Chris Tucker, Bruno Mars, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, and Kenny Burns. University of Louisville alumna and WNBA player Angel McCoughtry and former WNBA player Lisa Leslie also attended.

Celebrities At Kentucky Derby

Meanwhile, at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, you had Paula Deen, Grammy winner Treach of Naughty by Nature, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, pro basketball player Lisa Leslie, Triple Crown-winning jockey Jean Cruguet, and actor Gina Torres.

You can find a list below of everyone attending. Standouts include Travis Tritt and Kid Rock.