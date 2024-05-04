Hollywood Celebrities Turn Out To Say Goodbye To This Longtime Kentucky Derby Gala With Star-Studded Evening

It's that time of year once again for the Kentucky Derby. However, one Kentucky Derby Gala is bowing out after this year. Hollywood celebrities gathered to send the Trifecta Gala out in style.

According to The Courier Journal, the Trifecta Gala has been held for the past 20 years welcoming a variety of locals and celebrities alike. This year, celebrities gathered to celebrate for the function one last time. "It is a bittersweet moment," said party co-host Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, whose father, Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman, first hosted the celebrity Derby bash in 2002. "Tonight is a culmination of so many thoughts and visions. It's finally here. We've been planning, we feel, for this moment since 2002 to really celebrate."

Bruno Mars was among the celebrities at the event. He played several of his signature songs for guests, bringing the party. Television host Kenny Burns acted as the master of ceremonies for the event. Actor Christ Tucker was also the emcee for the night.

Kentucky Derby Gala Draw Celebrities

It was the first time the event has been held in three years for the Kentucky Derby. It's closing out it's iconic run with a party near the waterfront. Organizers erected tents along the parking lot for the event. It featured all of the extravagance you'd expect such as a horse sculpture and floral chandeliers. The event benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentuckaina.

Star Jones said she "wouldn't miss it for the world." "And quit saying it's the last one," Jones said. "I'm trying to talk Eden into a couple more." Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith also attended the event as well. It's his second Kentucky Derby. "Tonight I'm looking forward to enjoying what opportunity has behind this door," he said. "I'm looking forward to Bruno Mars performing and doing his thing."

Meanwhile, it was also a first for some. For instance, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke attended both the gala and Kentucky derby for the first time. "Even in the rain, it's very pretty. It's very ethereal," she said. "I'm sort of on cloud nine right now."

Other guests included University of Louisville alumna and WNBA player Angel McCoughtry, former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, and Kansas City Chiefs players Isiah "Pop" Pacheco, Creed Humphrey and Mike Caliendo. It was definitely a night to remember.