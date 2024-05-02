Meet The World's Oldest Kentucky Derby Winner — Silver Charm

It's once again time for the Kentucky Derby, but have you ever wondered what happens to those winners of yesteryear? Meet the world's oldest living Kentucky Derby winner — Silver Charm. The horse is currently enjoying his retirement at 30 years old.

Silver Charm lives at Old Friends, a ranch for former Kentucky Derby participants. The horse has been there for nearly the past decade. Silver Charm spends his days galloping on the paddock, posing for tour group photos, meeting with his fellow horse friends, and also taking plenty of naps.

"He'll come down that hill like he was opening the Lone Ranger show," Michael Blowen, who runs the ranch, told QC News. Old Friends CEO John Nicholson says all former Kentucky Derby horses deserve a happy and healthy retirement. "He is a great reminder that at the heart of our sport, at the heart of the industry, is the horse," Nicholson said. "He reminds us that the horse has given to us far more than we've ever given back, and that we should always try to give back." Silver Charm lives in comfort.

"He was a great athlete but since then has been an ambassador for even a higher calling," he continued. "And I think that's part of his magic."

World's Oldest Kentucky Derby Winner

Meanwhile, Silver Charm continues to be a draw for tourists, especially those who remember when he won the 1997 Kentucky Derby in exciting fashion.

Tourist Susan Hale said she placed a bet on Silver Charm all those years ago, saying, "I went to the paddock as he was being saddled, and I said, 'I'm going to put some money on that horse right there.'" Silver Charm ended up winning it all that year. "He's actually why I'm here," Hale said. "The other horses have been beautiful, too, but he's my favorite."

"Think of the greatest thing you ever laid your eyes on and put it in your backyard, and then you'll have an idea," Blowen said of what it's like to live near Silver Charm. "Every day, I get that."

In total, around 250 horses live at the ranch. Silver Charm followed the path that many race horses have, competing in several world cups. Afterwards, he became a stud in the hopes that his offspring would follow in his talent. After that, Silver Charm spent time in Japan before returning to America.