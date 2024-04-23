WATCH: Kellie Pickler Honors Late Husband With First Return To Stage Since His Passing

Kellie Pickler returned to the stage in a moment that was emotional both for audiences and for the singer. Pickler performed at a concert to remember Patsy Cline, but she honored her late husband Kyle Jacobs.

Appearing on stage, the singer seemed nervous. She said, "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was not incredible nervous right now. It's been the first time I've been up on stage in a while."

She opened up about what Cline meant to her and her late husband. She said, "I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Ms. Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music. My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night. And I know he is here with us tonight."

The occasion marked Pickler's first return to stage since her husband's passing. She performed "The Woman I Am," which is a song she wrote with Jacobs. She once opened up about their working and personal relationship.

@musicmayhemmagazine.com #KelliePickler returned to the stage to honor late country music icon #PatsyCline with a special performance of ?The Woman I Am,? a song she co-wrote with her late husband, Kyle Jacobs. @Kellie Pickler ? original sound - Music Mayhem

Kellie Pickler Opens Up About Late Husband

"Yes, it's true, I'm sleeping with my producer!" Pickler once joked about her marriage. She had nothing but praise for Jacobs. "He is so good at what he does," she said. "The music he's produced for Lee Brice is all over the radio! I'm so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing. He has watched me perform for years, so it was great to have a front row seat as an artist and see him in his element."

Jacobs died from an apparent suicide. Since his death, Pickler has mostly stayed private, but she did take the time to thank everyone for their support.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," she continued. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."