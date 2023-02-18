Kellie Pickler's Husband, Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, Dead at 49

Editor's Note: If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.



Kellie Pickler's husband, country music producer and songwriter Kyle Jacobs, has died. He was 49.



Variety reports that Jacobs died by an apparent suicide. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told the outlet that a 911 call was received at 1:21 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 17). Upon arrival, the fire department "located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," according to a statement from MNPD.



"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the statement continues.



Pickler, who who first rose to fame on season five of American Idol, and Jacobs married in 2011. The couple starred together on the CMT documentary series I Love Kellie Pickler, which aired for three seasons.









Jacobs, who penned songs for Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Eli Young Band and more,in 2014 for his work as a producer on "I Drive Your Truck." He also collaborated with Pickler, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker and more throughout his career.