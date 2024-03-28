Watch: Bruce Springsteen's Solo on "Revival" Has Zach Bryan Fans Losing Their Minds

Bruce Springsteen is full of surprises. The music icon surprised fans by crashing a Zach Bryan concert in Brooklyn. The country singer invited his idol on stage to perform a couple of songs together.

Springsteen reportedly flew half way across the country and back in between stops of his own tour for the performance. But, that's not what has fans really buzzed. It's Springsteen playing Bryan's song "Revival" and elevating the piece even higher thanks to his guitar shredding skills.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement, and it may be hard for some to listen to the song any other way again. One person wrote on X, "Bruce Springsteen solo during revival at Zach Bryan concert in Brooklyn. May of been the best version of revival ever."

Witnessing a Bruce Springsteen solo at a zach Bryan concert is a top 5 moment of my life pic.twitter.com/wv0JYuCEz1 — b1gnay (@B1GNAY) March 28, 2024

Other fans still couldn't get over the shock of seeing Springsteen at the concert. One wrote, "All 3 of my 20- something year old daughters went to Brooklyn last night to see Zach Bryan and ended the night with a surprise visit from Bruce Springsteen. I am very happy for them and all people at that show."

Another commented, "I'm not sure anyone on earth is having a better time than Zach Bryan right now. Dude truly looks like he's enjoying the hell out of his career, making some great music with great people. Rocked Barclays last night, Maggie Rogers and Bruce Springsteen made appearances. Stellar."

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Out

Springsteen performed both "Revival" as well as an unreleased song called "Sandpaper" with Bryan. Maggie Rogers, who appears on "Dawns," also joined the two for the songs.

Springsteen's performance comes after nearly a year hiatus. Last year, the singer struggled with peptic ulcer disease preventing him from performing.

"You sing with your diaphragm," Springsteen said (via AoL). "My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems."

"[They said] 'You're gonna be okay.' You know, you're thinking like, 'Hey, am I gonna sing again?' and you know, this is one of the things I love to do the best, the most, and right now I can't do it," said Springsteen. "You know, I can't do it, and it took a while for the doctors to say, 'Oh no. You're gonna be OK.' At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous."

"At the end of the day," Springsteen finished, "I found some great doctors, and they straightened me out, and I can't do anything but thank them all."