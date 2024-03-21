Bruce Springsteen Triumphally Returns to the Stage Only to Get Roasted Online: "Is That Ellen?"

Bruce Springsteen's triumph return to touring may not have made quite the splash he expected. While concert-goers certainly raved for the musician, netizens took aim at Springsteen's looks.

The comment section was full of mean-spirited if chuckle worthy jokes at Springsteen's expense. Several online users on Instagram questioned what happened to Springsteen's looks. Some compared the singer to actor Tilda Swinton and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

One person wrote, "Hes just a small town girl. Living in a lonely world." Another commented, "Omggg? what did he dooooo!!! People should just age gracefully!!" Yet another wrote, "Unrecognizable even to himself...on the streets of Philadelphia."

Several users seem to think the 74-year-old has gotten plastic surgery. This wasn't the first time that Springsteen has been accused of going under the knife. However, in an interview with Closer Weekly, several plastic surgeons didn't believe that Springsteen showed signs of plastic surgery. Keep in mind this was from 2018 so they're not commenting on Springsteen's current looks.

"Well, if you look closely, you don't really see signs of plastic surgery. The wrinkles in his forehead are deeper, so no Botox. His eyelids and neck are heavier, so no eyelid or neck lift," Dr. Andrew Miller told the outlet. "His face is overall thinner now, so he probably isn't getting any fillers. The only thing I could possibly say is he may have had a small hair transplant — just something to keep his frontal hairline up."

Bruce Springsteen Battles Peptic Ulcers

Springsteen has been unwell for the better part of last year battling peptic ulcer disease. It led to the singer canceling most of his shows for the latter part of last year as he focused on his recovery. Perhaps, this could have caused a change in the singer's overall appearance. Springsteen commented on the disease during the show.

"Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time," Springsteen said during the concert in Arizona. "I hope we didn't inconvenience you too much."

Previously, he spoke about how difficult it has been for him to get well. "Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world."