Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are currently on their 2023 tour, and a member of country music royalty introduced the rock legend at a recent show in Austin, Texas. Ahead of the show, The King of Country Music, George Strait, took the stage -- much to the surprise of the crowd -- to gave an emphatic introduction of Springsteen and his band.



"Austin, Texas, it's my honor tonight to introduce to you a band that really needs no introduction, right?" Strait said, as the crowd applauded. "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band!"





Texas country singer Wade Bowen was in attendance at the concert and caught the special moment between "The Boss and The King" onThe two legendary singers shared a hug after Strait's introduction, and Springsteen then launched into the show, starting with his 1986 tune, "No Surrender." According to, Springsteen's set consisted of a string of 27 songs from his hit albums such as Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town and Born in the U.S.A. Springsteen also performed "Cadillac Ranch," reportedly for the first time on this tour, as a nod to the famous art installation outside Amarillo, Texas featuring graffiti-clad cars sticking out of the Texas red dirt.The show also included the return of E Street Band members Nils Lofgren, Steven Van Zandt, Soozie Tyrell and Jake Clemons, who missed recent shows due to COVID.Strait is not currently on tour, but he clearly showed his respect for Springsteen by attending the show. The singer was also seen in fall 2022 attending a World Series game in support of the Houston Astros.Strait will set off on a stadium tour later this year which begins May 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The tour will hit cities such as Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Colo., Nashville Tenn. (two nights) and more. It will wrap up August 5 in Tampa, Fla. at Raymond James Stadium. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will join him as openers.