Walker Hayes Brings an Impromptu Prom to Teens in Nashville Children's Hospital

Walker Hayes has used his platform for good since "Fancy Like" changed the father of six's life. Recently, Hayes teamed with Musicians on Call Prom Presented by Men's Wearhouse to surprise teen patients at Nashville's The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial.

Hayes brought photo props, crowns and corsages for the special bedside program. The country star sang "Fancy Like" for patients and even had nurses dancing his viral moves in the hallways.

"The music is a big part of what makes prom memorable for teens all over the country, and we are thrilled to have so many artists joining us in creating the perfect soundtrack for patients who have to spend this season in the hospital," shared Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin in a press release. "Thanks to the continued support of our partners at Men's Wearhouse, and artists like Jax and Walker Hayes, these patients get to enjoy their own prom experience with lasting, positive memories."

For over 20 years, Musicians On Call has "used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states."

Advertisement

"We are honored to partner with Musicians On Call to bring the joy of prom to pediatric patients across the country," shared John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands, in a press release. "At Men's Wearhouse, we believe that every teenager deserves to have an unforgettable Prom. We recognize the incredible work that Musicians On Call does in bringing music and positivity to those in healthcare environments, and we are proud to support their mission. This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of these patients through the power of music."